Van panchayats can take steps to check forest fires

DEHRADUN : In the wake of the devastating forest fires this year, the Uttarakhand government has made a significant move to prevent future incidents.
For the first time since independence, the forest panchayats of Uttarakhand have been granted authority, with the Sarpanch of each area now holding the title of designated forest officer.
This decision reflects a crucial lesson learned from the recent calamities and aims to enhance forest management and protection efforts in the region.
In the past, forest authorities were responsible for filing cases related to illegal activities such as tree felling, timber smuggling, and illegal mining. However, with the recent amendment to the Forest Panchayat Rules, the Sarpanch of the Forest Panchayat now has the authority to initiate legal action similar to that of forest officers. This change is expected to enhance efforts in curbing forest crimes, as per the views of forest officials.
Speaking to the daily, Dr Parag Madhukar Dhakate, Chief Conservator of Forests for forest Panchayat, stated, “The state has 11,217 Van Panchayats, with the Uttarakhand Forest Panchayat Rules established in 2005 to streamline their operations. Subsequently revised in 2012 and most recently in March 2024, the latest revision introduces new provisions.”
CCF Dr Dhakate further informed, “The Sarpanch will also have the right to issue transit permits for actual use of forest wealth.”