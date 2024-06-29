Van panchayats can take steps to check forest fires

DEHRADUN : In the wake of the devastating forest fires this year, the Uttarakhand government has made a significant move to prevent future incidents.

For the first time since independence, the forest panchayats of Uttarakhand have been granted authority, with the Sarpanch of each area now holding the title of designated forest officer.

This decision reflects a crucial lesson learned from the recent calamities and aims to enhance forest management and protection efforts in the region.