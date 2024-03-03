BJP's first List of Lok Sabha candidates reflects rift in Rajasthan Unit

JAIPUR: The BJP has announced its initial roster of 15 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan. The nomination unveils an intriguing mix, highlighting internal divisions within the party, as five incumbent MPs face replacement. Despite the BJP's pursuit of a third consecutive victory in all 25 Rajasthan seats, internal discord remains a significant challenge.

A glaring example arises from Churu, where sitting MP Ram Singh Kaswan has been excluded. Kaswan has clashed with former opposition leader Rajendra Singh Rathore, who accused him of supporting opponents during the assembly elections. Since then, Rathore, a seven-time election victor, has indirectly blamed Kaswan for electoral setbacks, warning of dire consequences.

With Kaswan sidelined, Rathore's potential ascension in Delhi looms large. Kaswan, representing the populous Jat community and winning Lok Sabha elections twice, wields substantial influence due to his political lineage. However, Paralympic gold medalist Devendra Jhajharia who is stepping in for Kaswan, also hails from the Jat community. There is a big buzz that Kaswan may now revolt and switch over to the Congress.

Similarly, the Nagaur seat garners attention as Jyoti Mirdha, transitioning to the BJP has got the Lok Sabha ticket despite her recent assembly election defeat. RLP President and influential Jat leader Hanuman Beniwal who had beaten Jyoti who was then a Congress candidate in the 2019 election, is also likely to contest. The BJP's strategic maneuvers in the Shekhawati region, dubbed "Jat land," face scrutiny, especially with the presence of influential figures like State Congress President Govind Dotasara.

Likewise, Bhaupendra Yadav, a Rajya Sabha MP and Minister in the Modi government has replaced Baba Balaknath in Alwar. Balaknath's proximity to UP CM Yogi Adityanath, seen as an alternate power center in the BJP, hints at a bid to diminish Yogi's influence in Rajasthan.

Furthermore, the BJP has introduced Mahendrajit Malviya, a former Congress member, for the tribal belt of Dungarpur-Banswara, creating a challenge for the Congress. Amidst this upheaval, Congress focuses on consolidating its traditional vote bank while striving to establish a foothold in the region. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's advocacy for declaring Mangarh Dham, a tribal faith center, as a national monument underscores this effort but the Congress is now said to be struggling to find an effective candidate for this vital seat in the tribal belt of south Rajasthan.

Of particular interest is the retention of former CM Vasundhara Raje's son, Dushyant Singh, for the Jhalawar seat, marking his fifth tenure.

Speculations about Vasundhara Raje's candidacy and a possible plan to shift to national politics have been dispelled. The ticket given to her son once again affirms Raje's decision to remain in Rajasthan. Raje's absence from the CM candidacy in the recent assembly elections suggests a shift in BJP's leadership dynamics, prompting speculation about her next political move.