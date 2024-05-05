Campaigning for second phase of 14 LS seats ends in Karnataka as 'sex scandal' dominates narrative

BENGALURU: The campaigning for the second phase of polling in 14 Lok Sabha segments in Congress-ruled Karnataka ended on Sunday, with the "Hassan sex scandal" wading into the narrative in no small measure.

Tuesday's elections (May 7) matter the most for the BJP as it had bagged all those 14 seats in the 2019 polls.

Karnataka has a total of 28 Lok Sabha constituencies.

The first phase of elections for 14 segments was held on April 26.

Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have targeted the BJP over the alleged sex scandal involving Hassan JD (S) MP, Prajwal Revanna, in campaign rallies.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that Prajwal Revanna had raped 400 women, and lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for seeking votes for a "mass rapist" and sought his apology.

Prajwal, grandson of former prime minister and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda, is facing allegations of sexually abusing women.

The state government has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the charges.

Prajwal Revanna was the JD(S)-BJP alliance candidate from Hassan seat which went to polls on April 26.

The JD(S) joined the BJP-led NDA in September last year.

The BJP, on the other hand, has attacked the government for alleged failure to "contain anti-national activities", and incidents of 'Love Jihad' and 'appeasement politics'.

The party leaders repeatedly referred to the bomb blast at a cafe here on March 1, the murder of 23-year-old Neha Hiremath on a college campus in Hubballi by Fayaz Khondunaik on April 18 and the raising of pro-Pakistan slogans in the corridors of Vidhana Soudha on February 27.

Speaking to reporters in the district headquarters town of Belagavi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today said, "In the first phase, we will win about eight to nine seats. In the second phase, we will win in 10 constituencies."