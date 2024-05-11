INDIA bloc will change the fate of the country: Kejriwal at his first poll campaign rally after release

NEW DELHI: AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asserted that the BJP will not form the government on June 4 and said if the INDIA bloc comes to power, the direction and fate of the country will change.

He held his first roadshow for Lok Sabha election campaign along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann in the South Delhi constituency, a day after his release from Tihar jail.

"It is a historic moment. The history is taking a turn. If the INDIA bloc forms government, the direction and fate of the country will change," Kejriwal said.

"I am fighting against dictatorship with all my power. I need your support. The country never accepted any dictator and people removed them. I have come to seek your support to fight dictatorship," he said.

He also asserted that the Modi government will not be formed on June 4.

"They are losing seats everywhere, be it Karnataka, Haryana. In Punjab, they will not win anything and even in Delhi, all the seven seats will be won by the INDIA bloc," he claimed.

If the INDIA bloc comes to power, full statehood will be provided to Delhi, he said.

Party leaders and workers gathered in large numbers while Kejriwal and Mann mounted an open-roof vehicle waving and greeting people.

"I have come straight to you after being released from jail. I missed Delhi people a lot. I want to thank crores of people who prayed and sent blessings to me," he said.