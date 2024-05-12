Manipur steps up vigil along Myanmar border to curb "illegal migration"

GUWAHATI: The Manipur government has informed that it is stepping up vigil in five districts that share a border with Myanmar to curb the migration of persecuted minorities fleeing the civil war-torn country.

The government has appointed a nodal officer in each of Ukhrul, Kamjong, Tengnoupal, Chandel and Churachandpur districts and entrusted them to monitor and check illegal migration.

In a May 11 order, the government said the nodal officers had been appointed as the influx of "illegal immigrants" is on the rise.

“The nodal officers will identify new settlements and illegal migrants in the new settlements and other suspected locations, capture biometrics of the illegal migrants, upload biometric details in foreigners’ identification portal of Ministry of Home Affairs and submit weekly reports to the government along with photographs and videos,” the order said.

The district magistrates and the superintendents of police of the five districts have been asked to provide necessary assistance to the nodal officers in terms of manpower and logistics.