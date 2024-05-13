Assam’s anti-witch hunting crusader Birubala Rabha passes away

GUWAHATI: Assam’s anti-witch hunting crusader Birubala Rabha passed away on Monday after battling with cancer.
The 70-year-old Padma Shri awardee, breathed her last at the State Cancer Hospital in Guwahati where she was admitted a few days ago.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was among leaders who mourned the death.
“I am deeply distressed to learn about the passing away of Padma Shri Smt Birubala Rabha. Through her untiring efforts to end social evils she illuminated the paths of scores of women with hope and confidence. Rising through a challenging life, she epitomised courage against all odds. Assam will forever remain grateful for her leadership in serving society,” Sarma wrote on X.
Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said Rabha battled against superstitions and prejudices entrenched in the society, exemplifying the strength of women through unwavering determination and courage.
“Inspired by her work, we shall always remain motivated to serve the community, irrespective of challenges persistently. The news of her passing fills my heart with deep sorrow. Her departure leaves an irreplaceable void in Assam's social fabric. May her soul find peace, and I offer my heartfelt condolences to her grieving family,” Sonowal wrote.
Born in 1954 in Thakurvila village in Assam’s Goalpara district, Rabha had been at the forefront of the campaign against witch-hunting.
She ran an organisation, called Mission Birubala, which spreads awareness against witch-hunting. She was instrumental in the Assam government passing the Assam Witch Hunting (Prohibition, Prevention and Protection) Act, 2015.
Rabha was a recipient of numerous awards and accolades. Recognising her contributions to the society, the central government had conferred the Padma Shri award on her in 2021.
Witch-hunting, a social malaise, is common in Assam, especially in tribal and tea garden areas. For long, it, on average, claimed about a dozen lives every year. Then, there was a steady decline in the incidents, thanks to the campaign that Rabha spearheaded.