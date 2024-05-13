Assam’s anti-witch hunting crusader Birubala Rabha passes away

GUWAHATI: Assam’s anti-witch hunting crusader Birubala Rabha passed away on Monday after battling with cancer.

The 70-year-old Padma Shri awardee, breathed her last at the State Cancer Hospital in Guwahati where she was admitted a few days ago.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was among leaders who mourned the death.

“I am deeply distressed to learn about the passing away of Padma Shri Smt Birubala Rabha. Through her untiring efforts to end social evils she illuminated the paths of scores of women with hope and confidence. Rising through a challenging life, she epitomised courage against all odds. Assam will forever remain grateful for her leadership in serving society,” Sarma wrote on X.