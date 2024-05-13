Nation

Bomb threat to at least 4 schools in Jaipur

The threat was given by email and police are trying to identify the sender.
Image used for representation.
JAIPUR: At least four schools in the Rajasthan capital Jaipur received bomb threats via email on Monday, police said.

Students and staff members have been evacuated, they said and added that police teams along with bomb and dog squads have reached the schools.

"Four-five schools have received bomb threats. Police have reached the schools," Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said.

The threat was given by email and a team is trying to identify the sender, police said.

