Lok Sabha polls: Four rounds done, three more to go to elect the next government

Uttar pradesh

Uttar Pradesh, politically the most crucial and population-wise the largest state of the country, recorded a voter turnout of nearly 58% during phase 4 voting across 13 Lok Sabha constituencies on Monday. The polling in this phase in 2019 was close to 58.9%. Lakhimpur Kheri, Dhaurahra, and Sitapur were among the seats with the highest turnout with 63.07%, 63.19%, and 61.17% polling, respectively. Kanpur remained at the bottom with 52.49%. Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son is an accused in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, is eyeing a hat-trick from Kheri. Moreover, the high-profile seat of Kannauj, from where Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav trying his luck, recorded nearly 59% polling till 5 pm. Akbarpur recorded 57.28% polling, Bahraich 57.57%, Etawah 56.19%, Farrukhabad 58.90%, Hardoi 57.51%, Misrikh 55.65%, Shahjahanpur 53.08%, and Unnao 55.32%, according to EC data. Kanpur remained at the bottom of tally with lowest turnout. The SP, a key member of the opposition INDIA bloc, has fielded candidates on 11 Lok Sabha seats in this phase, and the Congress on two seats. In the previous election, the SP-BSP-RLD grand alliance had failed to win a single seat in this phase.

Maharashtra

In the fourth phase of Maharashtra’s Lok Sabha elections, eleven seats were up for contention, with an overall voter turnout of approximately 52.63%. Nandurbar saw the highest participation at 60.60%, while Pune, a metro and IT hub, had the lowest turnout at 44%. The INDIA alliance, representing the Opposition, released several purported videos on Monday, alleging that the ruling BJP engaged in vote-buying during the Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections. Rohit Pawar, an NCP (SP) MLA, shared a series of videos on social media, accusing the ruling coalition of splurging money to secure victory against Opposition candidates in constituencies like Ahmednagar, Shirur, Beed, and Jalna.Pawar remarked, “Envelopes containing cash were offered in exchange for votes in the Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituency. However, individuals with self-respect not only rejected the cash and associated materials but also returned them. Voting and self-respect go hand in hand.” Pawar drew attention to a video where CCTV footage from the EVM strong room in Baramati mysteriously became blurry, fueling suspicions of deliberate tampering. In response, BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, whose son contested the Ahmednagar seat against NCP (SP)’s Nilesh Lanke, dismissed the accusations as unfounded.