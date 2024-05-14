Official dies in fire at Income Tax office building in Delhi

NEW DELHI: (PTI) A 46-year-old man working as office superintendent died after a massive fire broke out inside the Income Tax CR Building here on Tuesday, police said.

According to the police, they received a PCR call in the afternoon regarding fire on the third floor in the CR Building in ITO area.

"The Fire Department and police personnel rushed to the site. The fire was brought under control and total seven people were rescued from there. A 46-year-old man was found unconscious and later he was declared dead at the hospital. He was working as an office superintendent," a senior police officer said, adding that forensic teams were at the spot.

The Delhi Fire Services said that seven people -- five men and two women -- were rescued and one person, who received minor injuries, was rushed to a nearby hospital.