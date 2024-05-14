Rahul Gandhi resolves to protect constitution, scrap Agniveer scheme

LUCKNOW: INDIA bloc partners—Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav—launched a tirade on PM Narendra Modi Modi-led

BJP over the issues related to alleged threat to Indian constitution, reservation to poor, and Agniveer Scheme, in Jhansi on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering at a joint rally to seek support for Congress candidate Pradeep Jain, Akhilesh Yadav focused on the 'dwindling' fortunes of the BJP while Rahul Gandhi continued his narrative to scrap Agniveer scheme and 'to safeguard Constitution' from saffron brigade.

Rahul Gandhi reiterated that the upcoming election was crucial for safeguarding the Constitution. He asserted that without the Constitution, the poor people of India 'won't belong anywhere.' "The day this (showing a miniature of Constitution) is gone, your land rights, reservation, public sector everything will be gone. I.N.D.I.A bloc, Akhilesh Yadav, Khargeji and I are protecting this Constitution...," Gandhi claimed.