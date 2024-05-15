Chief Vigilance Officer dies in mine accident, others injured; rescue ops in Khetri concludes

JAIPUR: The rescue operation following the mine accident in Khetri has been completed. Fourteen individuals trapped in a crashed lift were rescued alive, but Upendra Kumar Pandey, the Chief Vigilance Officer of Hindustan Copper Limited, could not be saved.

The accident occurred when a lift's cable broke, causing it to plummet. Three officers suffered fractures in their legs, and several others sustained hand injuries. The injured have been admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

District Collector Sharad Mehra provided information regarding the incident, stating that the deceased, Upendra Pandey, was part of the Kolkata Vigilance Team. Despite all efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries.

The exact cause of his death will be determined after a post-mortem examination. It is reported that Pandey experienced breathing difficulties after the fall. He was given oxygen while being rescued, but his condition deteriorated by the time he was brought out.

The officers were descending the lift to inspect the 1,800-foot-deep mine on Tuesday evening. The accident happened around 7:30 PM while they were ascending. The sudden lift cable break led to chaos, and a rescue operation was immediately launched by three teams.

Upon hearing of the accident, Khetri MLA Dharampal Gurjar promptly arrived at the site to assess the situation. Additionally, a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team from Jaipur was dispatched to assist with the rescue efforts. After about 13 hours of intense effort, 14 officers were rescued by Wednesday morning.

An internal investigation committee will be formed by the Mining Department to determine the cause of the accident. The committee will investigate how the lift cable broke, identify any negligence, and pinpoint the mistakes made. The responsible parties will be held accountable.