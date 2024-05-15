Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother, Madhvi Raje, passes away

NEW DELHI: Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother, Madhavi Raje, passed away at AIIMS, New Delhi, on Wednesday.

She died at 9.28 am and had been on a ventilator support in her last few days, a source told PTI.

She was undergoing treatment at the premier hospital for the last three months and suffered from pneumonia along with sepsis, the source said.

"It is with profound sadness that we wish to inform that Rajmata (Madhavi Raje) is no more. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother and the Rajmata of the Gwalior royal family, Madhavi Raje, was under treatment at AIIMS, Delhi, over the last few months. Her condition was said to be critical over the past couple of months. She breathed her last at 9.28 am today. Om Shanti!" read an official statement from Scindia's office.

Jyotiraditya Scindia is the Civil Aviation Minister in the BJP government. He is seeking a fresh term in the Lok Sabha from Guna in Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)