Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to be ready soon

DEHRADUN: The finalization of the fourth phase of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is in its concluding stages. Construction across four distinct sections of the expressway is currently underway, with a 12-km elevated roadway over a meandering river close to being finished. It is anticipated that by July the vehicular traffic will commence on this elevated segment of the expressway.

As per official sources, upon its completion, the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will significantly shorten the distance between the two cities from the current 235 km to 213 km, resulting in a reduction in travel time. Moreover, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has committed to preserving the existing roadway for wildlife to freely roam, in compliance with directives from the Ministries of Environment and Wildlife within the central government.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Rohit Panwar, a project engineer at the National Highways Authority of India, stated, "The final segment spans from Ganeshpur in Uttar Pradesh to the Asharodi check post in Dehradun, covering a total distance of 20 km. The majority of the expressway in this section runs along the boundary of Rajaji National Park."

Additionally, Panwar mentioned, "This stretch will also feature Asia's longest wildlife corridor, for which a 12 km elevated flyover is currently being constructed over a seasonal river to safeguard the local wildlife. The progress on this initiative is nearing completion, with approximately 90 percent of the work done."

As per NHAI sources, significant progress is being made in the initial segment of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, stretching from Delhi to Bagpat. The subsequent section, spanning from Bagpat to Saharanpur, is witnessing the construction of a new expressway, with 60 per cent of the project already accomplished. Moving on to the third section, which connects Saharanpur to Ganeshpur, construction activities are reaching their concluding stages.

NHAI sources have indicated that the completion of the project is slated for June 30, with traffic expected to flow through this section starting in July. The elevated road construction is nearing completion, with only the crossing areas remaining to be finished. The comprehensive Delhi-Dehradun project is on track for full completion by December 2024.