INDIA alliance in electoral fray to create instability: PM Modi

BARABANKI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday targeted the opposition INDIA bloc, saying they are in the fray to create instability while the BJP-NDA alliance is dedicated to national interest.
Asserting that his government is going to score a hat-trick, Modi said that in the new government, he has to take many big decisions for the poor, youth, women and farmers, and for that, he has come here to seek the blessings of the people of Barabanki and Mohanlalganj.
Addressing an election rally, Modi said, "June 4 is not far. Today, the whole country and the world knows that the Modi government is going to score a hat-trick."
"Today, on one side, there is the BJP-NDA alliance dedicated to the national interest and on the other side, the INDI Alliance is in the field to create instability in the country. As the elections progress, these INDI alliance people have started collapsing like a pack of cards," Modi said.
The prime minister claimed that the opposition would bulldoze Ram Temple if they came to power and added that it should take "tuition" from Yogi Adityanath over "where to run a bulldozer."
"A Congress leader has said they want to change the court's judgement (Supreme Court's Ayodhya Ram Temple verdict). Some people may wonder how this can be possible. Don't be in any confusion. During the freedom struggle, where there was talk of dividing the country, people used to say a country can't be divided. However, it happened, and they did it. They can go to any extent; their track record is such. For them, country is nothing, family and power are everything. If the Samajwadi Party and Congress come to power again, they will send 'Ram Lalla' to the tent once again," the prime minister claimed.
Modi also took aim at TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's comments that her party will provide outside support to the opposition’s INDIA bloc if it comes to power.
"The Samajwadi prince (Akhilesh Yadav) has found refuge under a new aunt (Mamata Banerjee). This new aunt is in Bengal. And this aunty has told INDI alliance that I will support you but from the outside," Modi said.