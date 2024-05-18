After record turnout in Srinagar, all eyes on other Valley seats

SRINAGAR: After Srinagar recorded highest voter turnout of 37.99% in three decades, all eyes are now on the poll percentage on two other Valley seats and it remains to be seen whether the voter turnout crosses the 50% mark in any of the two or both parliamentary seats.

The poll enthusiasm has returned to the Valley after over three decades of militancy. The political parties and candidates are holding poll rallies, roadshows and corner meetings in Baramulla parliamentary seat in north Kashmir, which is spread over four districts (Baramulla, Bandipora and Kashmir of north Kashmir and Budgam in central Kashmir).

A leader said there is more enthusiasm in north Kashmir districts and Bandipora as compared to the Srinagar seat.

“There is intense poll noise and every contestant and party is busy campaigning and reaching out to the public to seek their support and votes. People including men and women and young and old are participating in these rallies and roadshows, which shows a marked change in the poll campaign since the eruption of militancy in J&K in 1990,” he said. “The poll songs and poll jingles are renting the air of the political rallies and roadshows”.