Fissures in Gujarat BJP as MLAs voice concerns

AHMEDABAD: After the Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat, three MLAs of the ruling BJP have voiced their concerns regarding the working of the state government and registered their protests against officials.

Kishor Kanani, the MLA from Varachha, has criticised arrangements for obtaining income and caste certificates at the Surat collector’s office. Sanjay Koradia, the MLA from Junagadh, has written to the Chief Minister, questioning the slow progress in beautification of Narsingh Lake. Sanjaysinh Vijaysinh Mahida, the MLA from Mahudha, has written about purchase of coolers of inferior quality for schools.

In his letter to the the Surat collector on May 14, Kanani said, “After the Class 10 and Class 12 results, students for long queues to get income and caste certificates, but only a limited number of tokens are distributed, leaving many frustrated. Agents in collusion with office operators take money and arrange for the certificates to be issued within two hours,” Kanani alleged that agents are operating illegally within the government office.

Junagadh MLA Koradia has complained against contractors engaged in government work and officials. “In a letter dated May 13 to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, I mentioned that the work on Narsinh Lake in Junagadh has been going on for the last two years. Its completion deadline was April, yet only 60 per cent of the first phase has been completed.