Fissures in Gujarat BJP as MLAs voice concerns

AHMEDABAD: After the Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat, three MLAs of the ruling BJP have voiced their concerns regarding the working of the state government and registered their protests against officials.
Kishor Kanani, the MLA from Varachha, has criticised arrangements for obtaining income and caste certificates at the Surat collector’s office. Sanjay Koradia, the MLA from Junagadh, has written to the Chief Minister, questioning the slow progress in beautification of Narsingh Lake. Sanjaysinh Vijaysinh Mahida, the MLA from Mahudha, has written about purchase of coolers of inferior quality for schools.
In his letter to the the Surat collector on May 14, Kanani said, “After the Class 10 and Class 12 results, students for long queues to get income and caste certificates, but only a limited number of tokens are distributed, leaving many frustrated. Agents in collusion with office operators take money and arrange for the certificates to be issued within two hours,” Kanani alleged that agents are operating illegally within the government office.
Junagadh MLA Koradia has complained against contractors engaged in government work and officials. “In a letter dated May 13 to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, I mentioned that the work on Narsinh Lake in Junagadh has been going on for the last two years. Its completion deadline was April, yet only 60 per cent of the first phase has been completed.
Last time, inlet water entered residential areas due to the contractor’s negligence during the monsoon. Today, a year has passed, but work on the inlet has not started. If the work is not expedited, we will face the same issues during the rains.” Koradia told this newspaper.
“I have written to the Chief Minister to expedite the work. It seems either the contractors are not working or they are ignoring the officials. I have raised this issue three-four times with the officials, but my concerns have not been addressed. Despite my submissions, there has been no impact.”
Koradia had last year alleged corruption in the approval of construction along river banks in Junagadh. He had then written to the Chief Minister demanding an investigation into the matter.
In his letter, Mahudha MLA Mahida said, “The taluka development officer is making arbitrary purchases. The RO plants and water coolers allocated to primary schools are of inferior quality.”
Days ago, a candidate backed by Union minister Amit Shah lost in the election to the post of the farmer-owned fertiliser cooperative’s director in Gujarat, indicating discontent within the BJP unit in the state.