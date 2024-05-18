Shah visited Kashmir to direct BJP, its 'proxies' on defeating National Conference: Omar Abdullah

SRINAGAR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Kashmir to issue directions to the administration, the BJP and its "proxies" on defeating the National Conference, party leader Omar Abdullah alleged on Saturday.

Shah on Friday wrapped up his brief visit to the Kashmir Valley during which he interacted with several delegations, including local Sikhs, Paharis, and those from the BJP, officials said.

Though his visit in the midst of Lok Sabha elections led to speculation of his meetings with some Kashmir-based mainstream political leaders, there was no official word on the minister's engagements before he left the Valley.

"We have not been able to understand yet what the aim of the (home minister's) visit was because the BJP has not fielded candidates here. First, there was a rumour that he had come for a security review meeting but no meeting took place," Abdullah told reporters in the Magam area of Central Kashmir's Budgam district.