Southern states draw maximum participation in India’s biggest skill competition, TN tops the list

NEW DELHI: India’s biggest skill competition has drawn maximum participation from the southern states, with Tamil Nadu witnessing the highest number of competitors who are showcasing their expertise in areas as varied as traditional crafts to the latest technologies.

From Tamil Nadu 86 participants - the highest from any state in India - are competing in the India Skills Competition 2024, followed by Karnataka with 61 competitors.

This year, IndiaSkills is witnessing the participation of over 900 candidates from 30 states and Union Territories in 61 skill areas.

Apart from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the other southern states are Andhra Pradesh (42), Kerala (34) and Telangana (33).

Officials said the southern states have stamped their authority at the India Skills Competition 2024, emerging as the undisputed powerhouses by sending a formidable combined force of 265 skilled competitors.

“Driven by targeted skill development schemes, these southern states are fueling a skill renaissance, aligning human resources with industrial needs,” the officials added.