Air India Express makes emergency landing in Bengaluru after engine catches fire

BENGALURU: An Air Indian Express IX 1132 from Bengaluru to Kochi had a miraculous escape after one of its engines caught fire.

All 179 passengers including six crew members and two infants on board were evacuated safely.

The flight which took off from Terminal 2 of from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) at 10.49 pm returned to Bengaluru shortly and had an emergency landing on the South Runway at 11.12 pm.

According to a spokesperson of airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited, “On May 18, IX 1132 made an emergency landing at Bengaluru airport at 11.12 pm due to a reported fire in one of the engines. A full-scale emergency was declared and the fire was promptly extinguished on landing. All 179 passengers and six crew members have been successfully evacuated from the aircraft.”

An Air India Express spokesperson said, “As flames were seen emanating from the right engine after take-off, the Bengaluru-Kochi flight elected to return and carried out a precautionary landing at Bengaluru. The ground services also reported flames, resulting in an evacuation. The crew accomplished an evacuation with no injuries to any guests.”

He added, “A thorough investigation with the regulator shall be accomplished to establish the cause.”

According to a flight tracking website, the Airbus A320 aircraft took off at 10.49 pm from Terminal 2.