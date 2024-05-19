IMD announces onset of southwest monsoon over Nicobar islands, South Andaman sea

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday announced the onset of Southwest monsoon, the lifeline of India's farm-based economy, over the Nicobar islands and South Andaman sea.

The IMD has also predicted that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over south Peninsular India till May 23, with extremely heavy falls during May, 19-21, 2024.

The southwest monsoon season commences in June and lasts till September.

According to the IMD, Southwest Monsoon advanced into some parts of Maldives & Comorin area and some parts of South Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands and South Andaman Sea.

The announcement comes after conditions were found suitable for the advancement of monsoon. The conditions include, an increase in the strength of Westerly winds in the lower tropospheric levels (upto 3 km) to about 20 knots, prevalence of southwesterly winds up to the height of 4.5 km above mean sea level over the region and an increase in cloudiness. Moreover, the Outgoing Longwave Radiation(OLR) over the area was less than 200 watts per sq metre.

"Considering all the above satisfied conditions," the IMD announced, "Southwest Monsoon has advanced into some parts of Maldives & Comorin area and some parts of South Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands and South Andaman Sea today, the 19th May, 2024."

Last month, the IMD had forecast above-normal rain in the monsoon season in India with favourable La Nina conditions, cooling of equatorial Pacific Ocean, expected to set in by August-September.

La Nina conditions help in a good monsoon season over India.