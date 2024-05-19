Nation

Jharkhand man shot dead by unidentified assailants in Manipur's Imphal

Police have registered a case and started an investigation to ascertain the reason behind the shooting and the identity of the assailants.
Representational image.(File Photo | ANI )
IMPHAL: One person was killed and two others were injured after unidentified assailants shot them at Naoremthong area in Manipur's Imphal West district, police said.

The incident took place around 8 pm on Saturday outside their rented accommodation, a police officer said.

The deceased has been identified as Shree Ram Hangsada (41) from Jharkhand, he said. The injured are undergoing treatment at RIMS Hospital in Imphal.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation to ascertain the reason behind the shooting and the identity of the assailants.

