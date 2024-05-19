Maliwal 'assault' linked to Kejriwal's desire to send senior lawyer to Rajya Sabha, claims Delhi BJP

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP on Sunday claimed Chief Minister Kejriwal wanted to send a senior lawyer to the Rajya Sabha and the alleged assault on Swati Maliwal, an AAP member of the Upper House, was connected to it.

The BJP's Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva also asked how AAP came to the conclusion about the saffron party's involvement in the matter when Maliwal was allegedly assaulted at Kejriwal's residence by his close aide Bibhav Kumar.

AAP leaders have claimed that Maliwal's allegation is a conspiracy by the BJP to trap Kejriwal.

Kejriwal on Sunday claimed the BJP has launched "Operation Jhadoo" to crush AAP as the saffron party sees his party as a "challenge".

The BJP's Delhi chief Sachdeva, however, said AAP supremo Kejriwal is enacting a "political drama" over Maliwal's "assault" charge while maintaining silence on the issue.

The Delhi chief minister and AAP leaders held a protest near the BJP headquarters in the national capital earlier in the day.

Kejriwal had earlier alleged that Narendra Modi was playing a "game" of sending AAP leaders to jail and announced to march with his leaders, MLAs, MPs and ministers to the BJP headquarters so that anyone the prime minister wanted could be arrested and sent to jail.