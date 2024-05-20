CBI books Indore man for alleged online sexual abuse of Australian minor girl

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday registered an FIR against a person from Indore on the allegations that he was involved in a case of online sexual abuse and intimidation of a minor girl from Australia, officials in the agency confirmed.

Identifying the accused as Ankur Shukla, a resident of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, the officials said that the case has been registered against him on the basis of inputs the CBI received through Interpol.

“It was alleged that the accused befriended the said minor girl on Instagram. During a conversation with the said minor girl, he allegedly groomed her into sending him objectionable images and videos,” a senior CBI official alleged.

Based on inputs from the international agency, the CBI developed intelligence regarding the accused and zeroed in on Shukla’s exact location. The CBI also gathered other related evidence, the officials said.