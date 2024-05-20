Man booked for giving triple talaq to wife by sending letters by post in Madhya Pradesh

RATLAM: A case has been registered against a man for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife by sending her three letters by post in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district, police said on Monday.

Based on the woman's complaint, the police on Sunday registered a case under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 against Ishan Sataniya, a resident of Ghosala in Ujjain district, head constable Amit Bhavsan of Aalot police station.

Quoting the complaint, the official said the couple married in November 2020, and the woman's in-laws started harassing her for dowry soon after.