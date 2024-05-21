INTERVIEW | ‘Left-Congress chemistry working’

Mamata Banerjee has said she is with INDIA bloc, but she counts out the Left and Bengal Congress. If INDIA bloc is positioned to form the government, what will be your stand?

She is making herself a laughing stock. When the decision to form the INDIA bloc was taken, I told a press conference that everyone can board a train from Howrah to Delhi. However, Mamata got down from the train to save her nephew from CBI-ED prove. At that time, Modi came out with a slogan ‘ab ki baar 400 paar’. Mamata miscalculated the situation and thought that it is better to jeopardise the INDIA bloc.

Nitish Kumar was once called ‘bin pendi ka lota’ (undependable). Similar is the case with Mamata — whichever way the wind blows, she will take that course. Now with the BJP doesn’t seem to get a majority comfortably, she is making a U-turn. She has been an opportunist.

She now wants to create a division within Congress. The TMC was born out of that. It is up to AICC leaders to decide whether they would like to hand over the Congress in Bengal to Mamata and allow her to swallow it. The mood in Bengal is that anti-incumbency against the ruling party will help BJP. Naturally, AICC leaders, especially Mr Kharge, will need to assess the changing reality, unfolding stories and emerging scenarios in Bengal politics afresh. There is a learning curve on Bengal’s latest political developments that the Congress high command needs to go through, and with Mr Kharge’s comment on the Left-Cong alliance and how TMC is trying to sabotage it, is a welcome change.