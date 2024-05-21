Manipur government files FIR after 'sacred' hill turned into 'Kuki Army camp'

GUWAHATI: The Manipur government has filed an FIR against the “Kuki National Front-Military Council” (KNF-MC) for renaming a sacred hill and turning the area into its “camp”.
The KNF-MC had put up a signboard at the base of the Thangjing ching (hill), calling it “Thangting camp” of the “Kuki Army”.
It is a revered pilgrimage site for the followers of Sanamahism, the traditional ethnic religion of people belonging to the Meitei community.
Based on the FIR lodged with the Imphal police station by the state’s Land Resources Department, the police registered a case.
The case was registered under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 295A (injuring or defiling place of worship), 400 (punishment for belonging to gang of dacoits), 505 (statement conducing public mischief) IPC and section 26 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927.
The FIR said the present-day Thangjing Hill range falls within the Churachandpur-Khoupum Protected Forests which was notified on September 17, 1966 under the Indian Forest Act, 1927.
“Thangjing (Thang Ching) is a hill of historical importance and the Art and Culture Department, Government of Manipur has declared it as a protected site under section 4 of the Manipur Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1976 vide Gazette No.376 dated 14/11/2022,” the FIR read.
It added the erection of the gate and the unauthorised changing of the original name of Thangjing (Thang ching) was a violation of the provision of the Manipur Names of Places Act, 2024 and section 4 of the Manipur Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1976.
Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the state government immediately took steps to book any group or individuals involved in renaming a part of Thangjing hill range as “Thangting”.