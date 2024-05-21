Manipur government files FIR after 'sacred' hill turned into 'Kuki Army camp'

GUWAHATI: The Manipur government has filed an FIR against the “Kuki National Front-Military Council” (KNF-MC) for renaming a sacred hill and turning the area into its “camp”.

The KNF-MC had put up a signboard at the base of the Thangjing ching (hill), calling it “Thangting camp” of the “Kuki Army”.

It is a revered pilgrimage site for the followers of Sanamahism, the traditional ethnic religion of people belonging to the Meitei community.

Based on the FIR lodged with the Imphal police station by the state’s Land Resources Department, the police registered a case.

The case was registered under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 295A (injuring or defiling place of worship), 400 (punishment for belonging to gang of dacoits), 505 (statement conducing public mischief) IPC and section 26 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927.