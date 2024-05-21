Modi fine-tunes Bihar BJP campaign

PATNA : Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visited Bihar BJP office and held discussions with senior party leaders to fine-tune the party’s strategy for the remaining two phases.

The PM held a brainstorming session with members of the party’s election management committee and discussed various issues with them.

Senior party leaders including deputy chief ministers Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha and other senior party leaders were present.

Modi will also address two back-to-back rallies in Motihari and Siwan on Monday, going to the polls in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election. Votes for the sixth phase of election will be cast on May 26.

Modi will seek votes for sitting BJP MP Radha Mohan Singh in Motihari. He will also address a public meeting at Goreakothi in Siwan district. The Goreakothi rally will cover both Siwan and Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituencies.