NEW DELHI: The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on Tuesday endorsed the decision of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC), given the low water level in reservoirs of the Cauvery basin.

CWRC on May 16 rejected Tamil Nadu’s demand to direct Karnataka to release backlog deficit water in environmental flow and ensure no further deficit in the environmental flow of Cauvery river to the state.

The authority meeting was chaired by Saumitra Kumar Haldar, Chairman of the Cauvery Water Management Authority.

“It was a routine meeting where we endorsed the 96th CWRC decision which rejected demand of Tamil Nadu to direct Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu,” Haldar told TNIE.

“It is not an irrigation season so both states should focus on drinking water requirements” he said Haldar, and underlined that the forecast of good monsoon would soon address water stress in the region.

The ongoing heavy pre-monsoon showers over the last week have helped ease water stress in both the states.