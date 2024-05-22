Ruckus at Akhilesh’s rally in Azamgarh, 3rd such incident in 3 days

On May 20, similar din was witnessed in Sant Kabir Nagar when Akhilesh reached to address a poll rally in support of party candidate. However, visuals from the scene on Tuesday showed broken chairs and torn streamers littering the ground, prompting the police to step in and try and control the situation at a fair ground in the town of Saraimeer.

During the chaos, Akhilesh and others, including leaders from the INDIA opposition bloc, remained on the stage and appealed to the supporters and workers to calm down. The appeals had no effect.

The Lalganj seat will go to polls in the sixth phase on May 25. Addressing the rally, Akhilesh said, “This time, whatever strategy they (BJP) have made, the people of Uttar Pradesh have made up their mind to wipe them out.”

Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi as “Kyoto”, he said, “In the figures and information coming in now, the BJP is in fight in only one seat, that is ‘Kyoto’, and in all the rest seats the BJP has lost.”