BJP's ‘Abki Baar 400 paar’ slogan backfiring, NCP Minister warns of electoral risks

MUMBAI: BJP's ‘Abki Baar 400 paar’ slogan adversely affected the Mahayuti's chances in Maharashtra stated BJP-led NDA ally and NCP minister Chhagan Bhujpal on Monday.

Chhagan Bhujbal had earlier claimed that there was wave of sympathy towards Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar. With this, the BJP has to be careful and think twice before coming up with any slogans for the Lok Sabha elections, the minister said.

“People particularly lower caste and Dalit were apprehended with this slogan. The Opposition succeeded in percolating the message to masses that BJP wants the 400 Lok sabha seats to change the constitution. And that resulted in drifting away from the ruling party and in elections that were seen closely. Therefore, I kindly request the alliance partner to be careful before hurling any major slogan,” Bhujbal said.

He said that due to changing the constitution perceptions, PM Narendra Modi used to spend a major part of his interviews and speeches to clear the air over changing reservations and ending reservations.