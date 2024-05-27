BJP's ‘Abki Baar 400 paar’ slogan backfiring, NCP Minister warns of electoral risks

MUMBAI: BJP's ‘Abki Baar 400 paar’ slogan adversely affected the Mahayuti's chances in Maharashtra stated BJP-led NDA ally and NCP minister Chhagan Bhujpal on Monday.
Chhagan Bhujbal had earlier claimed that there was wave of sympathy towards Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar. With this, the BJP has to be careful and think twice before coming up with any slogans for the Lok Sabha elections, the minister said.
“People particularly lower caste and Dalit were apprehended with this slogan. The Opposition succeeded in percolating the message to masses that BJP wants the 400 Lok sabha seats to change the constitution. And that resulted in drifting away from the ruling party and in elections that were seen closely. Therefore, I kindly request the alliance partner to be careful before hurling any major slogan,” Bhujbal said.
He said that due to changing the constitution perceptions, PM Narendra Modi used to spend a major part of his interviews and speeches to clear the air over changing reservations and ending reservations.
“The Apaki bar 400 par slogan was about to go backstage, another decision of Maharashtra government preaching Manusmruti in schools may damage them. Why do we need suck the kind of controversial issues that will shoo away the lower class from our party? The education minister Deepak Kesarkar should not bring such controversial topics on an agenda that can set back us. Kesarkar is OBC and I had gone for his election campaign, so he should be careful about it,” Bhujbal said.
He said that the education department should introduce the teachings of Saint Tukaram and other social reformers to help students learn valuable lessons.
In this meeting, Bhujbal also warned his party leader that in the Lok Sabha election, they got the lesser seats, but in upcoming state assembly elections, they should ensure at least 70 to 80 state assembly seats that BJP has promised. “We need an honorable deal in the state assembly election,” he added.