Mamata Banerjee to skip INDIA bloc meeting on June 1 due to 'elections, cyclone relief work'

TMC chairperson and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has said she will not be able to attend the meeting of INDIA bloc leaders scheduled for June 1 to discuss the next course of action for the opposition coalition ahead of the results of Lok Sabha polls.

June 1 is the day when the final and seventh phase of the polling takes place.

The results will be declared on June 4.

Mamata Banerjee cited the elections and cyclone relief work to announce her inability to attend the INDIA bloc meeting.

Speaking at an election rally in Kolkata’s Burrabazaar on Monday, she said, “INDIA Bloc had earlier said they would hold a meeting on June 1. I told them I couldn’t go as we will still have polls here like a few other states. How could I go with cyclone relief on one side and elections on the other hand. My priority is ensuring relief for the people. I am doing a meeting here but my heart lies with the affected people,” the TMC chief added.

Voting is scheduled to be held for nine seats in West Bengal on June 1.

Top leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc are scheduled to meet on June 1 to assess their performance in the Lok Sabha elections and strategise for the upcoming results. The meeting will be held in Delhi in the afternoon when the last phase of polling is underway.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, one of the senior-most leaders of the opposition bloc, has convened the meeting.

Mamata Banerjee has recently announced that her party will extend outside support to the Opposition alliance in case it manages to form government at the Centre.