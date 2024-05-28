‘8 seats in Haryana, 3 in Delhi see dip in absolute number of voters’

NEW DELHI: Nearly one-third of the constituencies in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections saw an “unprecedented” dip in the absolute number of voters compared to the 2019 polls, according to Praveen Chakravarty, chairman of the Congress Data Analytics department.
Out of the 58 constituencies that voted in the penultimate phase, 17 witnessed lower voter turnout in terms of absolute numbers than previous general elections. Eight constituencies in Haryana and three in Delhi are among the 17.
Speaking to this newspaper, Chakravarty said the trend for the sixth phase is in continuation with his earlier analysis of the 427 constituencies in the first five phases. The analysis revealed that in 115 (27%) constituencies, fewer people came out to vote than in 2019.
“In 2024, the total number of voters in the 8 constituencies in Haryana, including Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak and Kurukshetra, dropped roughly to 95 lakh from 1 crore in 2019. In 2014, these 8 seats recorded a turnout of 90 lakh voters. In 2009, it was 70 lakh. Except for 2024, there has been an increase in turnout since 2009. This is rare in the history of Indian elections,” says Chakravarty.
Similarly three constituencies in Delhi— Chandni Chowk, East Delhi and New Delhi -- marked a decline in the number of voters vis-à-vis 2019 elections. “In 2024, the combined number of voters in these 3 seats dipped to roughly 30 lakh from 32 lakh voters in 2019. In 2014, they registered 31.5 lakh voters,” he said.
Terming the decline in the number of voters as a ‘rare phenomena’, Chakravarty urged the Election Commission to take note. “I don’t believe this is a voluntary, reduced voter turnout. I also don’t buy the reasons as heat wave or Covid deaths or voter apathy because it was around the same time the 2019 elections also happened. If the voter turnout percentage in 2024 is similar or slightly higher than 2019, why is 30 percent constituencies seeing fewer voters?” he asked.
