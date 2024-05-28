‘8 seats in Haryana, 3 in Delhi see dip in absolute number of voters’

NEW DELHI: Nearly one-third of the constituencies in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections saw an “unprecedented” dip in the absolute number of voters compared to the 2019 polls, according to Praveen Chakravarty, chairman of the Congress Data Analytics department.

Out of the 58 constituencies that voted in the penultimate phase, 17 witnessed lower voter turnout in terms of absolute numbers than previous general elections. Eight constituencies in Haryana and three in Delhi are among the 17.

Speaking to this newspaper, Chakravarty said the trend for the sixth phase is in continuation with his earlier analysis of the 427 constituencies in the first five phases. The analysis revealed that in 115 (27%) constituencies, fewer people came out to vote than in 2019.