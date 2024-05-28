Naxal threats: ‘Vaidyaraj’ says he will quit practice & return Padma award

RAIPUR: Noted traditional medicine practitioner Hemchand Manjhi on Monday said he will return his Padma Shri award, after receiving threats from the outlawed Maoists in restive Narayanpur district, south Chhattisgarh. Manjhi(71), popularly referred as Vaidyaraj, also declared to discontinue his engagement as traditional medicine practitioner he carried on for nearly 50 years.

Maoists have nailed banners and dropped pamphlets threatening him, police said. The recovered pamphlets carried an image of Manjhi receiving the Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu in April. After constant Maoist threats and his nephew being killed in December by the left-wing extremists, Manjhi shifted to Narayanpur town, 40 km away from his village Chhote Dongar.

“Today (Monday) I got yet another threat from Maoists. Obviously, my family and I remain terror-stricken as the Naxalites have killed our relatives earlier. I have decided to return the Padma Shri award and stop the treatment I offer to people who visit me from various places”, he told this newspaper.