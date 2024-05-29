Battleground Banaras: BJP eyes Pancha Dravida, other linguistic minorities to boost PM Modi’s prospects

VARANASI: It’s been generations since linguistically diverse sections from across the country including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh-Telangana and Karnataka settled in Kashi – one of the most sacred and treasured Hindu pilgrimages.

It’s the same Marathi, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Malayali and Kannada speaking Banarasi voters who are now being wooed proactively by the BJP with an eye on significantly increasing the winning margin of PM Narendra Modi from Varanasi in the June 1 Lok Sabha election.

Multiple teams of BJP leaders and workers, including politicians from the southern and western states, have been meeting key voters of these linguistic minorities in the riverside localities of Varanasi to increase their poll percentage and urging them to vote in large numbers for Modi.

The ghats dotting the river Ganga in the temple city have long housed localities of these linguistic minorities, who came and settled in Kashi, generations back, particularly as Teerth Purohits.

“They consider themselves more as Banarasi rather than western Indian or southern Indian states diaspora in Kashi. Most of them are from various Brahmin sub castes and are intellectually very rich. Since the days of Jana Sangha, they’ve been hardcore BJP/Jana Sangha backers. But their polling has been sluggish since decades, at the best hovering between 45-50%. It was due to our sustained efforts that their poll percentage crossed 55% in the 2017 and 2022 assembly polls. But we’re now working at increasing the poll percentage to beyond 70%, despite knowing well that abnormal heat will have its toll on overall voter turnout,” said Gajanan Joshi, a Varanasi-based BJP leader who has been heading the drive to connect with these key voters in the temple city.

The drive has been underway everywhere, spanning from Marathi-speaking populations’ localities of Brahma Ghat, Durga Ghat, Bhonsla Ghat, Panchganga Ghat, Dugda Vinayak to the south Indian Diaspora localities of Hanuman Ghat, Kedar Ghat, Shivala Ghat, Jangambadi and Pandey Haveli.