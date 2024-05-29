Congress attacks PM over remarks on Mahatma Gandhi

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks that the "world did not know of Mahatma Gandhi till the film 'Gandhi' was made" and said those whose "ideological ancestors" were involved in Gandhi's assassination can never follow the path of truth shown by him.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "I don't know in which world the outgoing prime minister lives where Mahatma Gandhi was not recognised across the world before 1982. If anyone has destroyed the legacy of the Mahatma, it is the outgoing prime minister himself."

"His own government has destroyed Gandhian institutions in Varanasi, Delhi and Ahmedabad," the Congress leader alleged Former party president Rahul Gandhi said that those who follow Nathuram Godse's path of violence cannot understand Gandhi.

"Those whose ideological ancestors along with Nathuram Godse were involved in the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, can never follow the path of truth given by Bapu. Now the lie is about to pack its bags and go," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.

In a video message, Rahul Gandhi said, "Those who get their world view in 'Shakhas' cannot understand Gandhi ji, they understand Godse and follow Godse's path."

"Gandhi ji was an inspiration to the entire world. Martin Luther King Junior, Nelson Mandela and Albert Einstein were all inspired by Gandhi. Crores of people in India follow Gandhi's path of truth and non-violence. This is the fight between truth and untruth, between violence and non-violence."

"Those who are violent and untrue neither understand non-violence nor truth," he said in the video before Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Delhi.

In a post on X, he also said, "Mahatma Gandhi is the sun which gave strength to the entire world to fight against darkness."

"In the form of truth and non-violence, Bapu showed the world a path that gives courage to even the weakest person to stand up against injustice. He does not need any 'shakha educated' certificate," the former Congress chief said in his post in Hindi.