External and internal challenges keep Chandigarh candidates on their toes

All is not well with the BJP either as former MP Satya Pal Jain, who was keen to contest again from Chandigarh, is hardly campaigning for Tandon.

Not just Jain, many other party leaders and councilors have been conspicuous by their absence in Tandon’s campaign. Despite these challenges, both the candidates have their hopes up. The full support of the AAP will also come in handy for Tewari while the Modi factor will boost Tandon’s prospects.

Among other things, the Congress is highlighting BJP MP Kirron Kher’s long absence from the constituency to show the saffron party in poor light. Mumbai-based Kher was away for nearly a year after she was diagnosed with cancer and had to undergo treatment. As for the BJP, it has labeled Tewari as an outsider, forcing the latter to highlight his schooling from the city as proof of his Chandigarh roots. Tewari was born in Ludhiana and is the sitting MP from Anandpur Sahib.

Tandon, son of for mer Chhattisgarh governor late Balram Das Tandon, who was also one of the founding members of the Jan Sangh, terms Tewari a constituency hopper. “After his term in Ludhiana and Anandpur Sahib, he has come here as tourist,” he says, alleging that the Congress candidate does not even know the names of the sectors and villages of Chandigarh.