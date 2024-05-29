‘Gen Z’ of J&K politics sweat it out to hold family flags high

SRINAGAR: The Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir saw children of political leaders actively campaign in both Kashmir and Jammu regions to garner public support and votes for their family members and respective parties to ensure their win in the first major electoral exercise in J&K post Article 370 abrogation.

The PDP chief and former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti actively campaigned in favour of her mother. Iltija, who is the media advisor of her mother, travelled extensively to both Kashmir and Jammu regions in favour of her mother. She took part in election rallies and corner meetings and even talked in local dialect in Poonch and Rajouri districts, which have a sizeable population of Gujjars and Bakerwals and Paharis, to reach out the local population and seek their votes.