‘Gen Z’ of J&K politics sweat it out to hold family flags high

SRINAGAR: The Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir saw children of political leaders actively campaign in both Kashmir and Jammu regions to garner public support and votes for their family members and respective parties to ensure their win in the first major electoral exercise in J&K post Article 370 abrogation.
The PDP chief and former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti actively campaigned in favour of her mother. Iltija, who is the media advisor of her mother, travelled extensively to both Kashmir and Jammu regions in favour of her mother. She took part in election rallies and corner meetings and even talked in local dialect in Poonch and Rajouri districts, which have a sizeable population of Gujjars and Bakerwals and Paharis, to reach out the local population and seek their votes.
Former J&K CM and NC vice president Omar Abdullah’s sons Zahir and Zamir also campaigned for their father. Zahir and Zamir, who are lawyers, participated in the poll rallies of Omar, who contested from Baramulla LS seat.
Both Zahir and Zamir also attended the election campaign meetings of NC with their father in all three parliamentary seats in the Valley. The jailed ex-MLA Er Sheikh Abdur Rashid’s two sons Abrar Rashid and Asrar Rashid also joined the poll fray in absence of their father.
Rashid’s sons travelled extensively in all four districts of Baramulla LS seat to seek votes from people for their jailed father. DPAP chief Ghulam Nabi Azad’s son Saddam Azad also campaigned for the party’s Srinagar candidate in central Kashmir. He travelled to Ganderbal district and canvassed for the party candidate.
Mufti’s daughter leads
The PDP chief and former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti actively campaigned in favour of her mother. Iltija, who is the media advisor of her mother, travelled extensively to both Kashmir and Jammu regions campaigning for her mother.
Er Rashid’s sons back him
The jailed ex-MLA Er Sheikh Abdur Rashid’s two sons Abrar Rashid and Asrar Rashid also joined the poll fray in absence of their father. They travelled extensively to seek votes from people for their jailed father