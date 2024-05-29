Modi's Gandhiji was not known to the world before 1982 remark draws flak from Congress, others

In a detailed post on X (formerly Twitter), the Congress state unit whose handle has been drawing a lot of social media attention said contrary to what Modi said, India is still known because of Gandhi and Nehru.

"Modi is back with a new deflection. He claims that the world heard about Mahatma Gandhi only after a movie was made about him in 1982. These are pictures of Mahatma Gandhi's visits to London, Switzerland, and Paris in the 1930s swarmed by crowds everywhere he went. He was the most popular leader in the world during his time. India is still known by Gandhi and Nehru..." the Congress Kerala handle posted.

The post was accompanied with photos of Gandhi's visits abroad.