15-year-old girl held for murdering father, brother in Madhya Pradesh

A 15-year-old girl has been arrested for killing her father and younger brother in Millennium Society, Civil Lines area of Jabalpur, on March 15.

She has been on the run since she committed the murders. Haridwar police eventually arrested her.

According to a report, the girl had eloped with one Mukul Singh (19), in Sept 2023, resulting in his arrest under the POCSO Act.

After his release on bail, the duo conspired to eliminate the girl's father, who disapproved of her relationship with Mukul Singh. They hatched a plot and murdered her father and also her 9-year-old brother, before chopping the body and hiding it inside a freezer.

Mukul is an accomplice in the double murder.

After the murders, the pair went on the run before she was arrested from Haridwar. Mukul remains at large.