FIR against Mehbooba over poll code violation

SRINAGAR: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has been booked by police for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by staging a protest along with her workers on the polling day in Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency on May 25.
The FIR was lodged by police on a complaint filed by Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) Srigufwara Bijbehara. In the complaint, the ARO alleged that on May 25, a huge number of PDP workers led by Mehbooba assembled in Bijbehara town and raised slogans for releasing PDP workers, which amounted to a gross violation of MCC.
“The huge group of PDP workers also blocked the main road and staged a protest at main Bijbehara for over one hour, which amounted to violations of Section 144 CrPC imposed in Anantnag-Rajouri Constituency on order of District Magistrate,” the complaint read.
It states that as per Section 144 CrPC, the gathering of four persons is restricted during the MCC upto June 4. “Hence, in violation of the order, it is requested that necessary action be initiated under the rules against Mehbooba Mufti and her workers identified by the police”.
After the complaint from ARO, Police Station Bijbehara filed FIR under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 188 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of IPC, and Section 126 of the Representation of People Act under 1950, 1951, and 1989 against Mehbooba. Reacting to filing of FIR, Mehbooba said it is amusing to find an FIR filed against her for apparently flouting MCC.