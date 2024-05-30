FIR against Mehbooba over poll code violation

SRINAGAR: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has been booked by police for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by staging a protest along with her workers on the polling day in Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency on May 25.

The FIR was lodged by police on a complaint filed by Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) Srigufwara Bijbehara. In the complaint, the ARO alleged that on May 25, a huge number of PDP workers led by Mehbooba assembled in Bijbehara town and raised slogans for releasing PDP workers, which amounted to a gross violation of MCC.

“The huge group of PDP workers also blocked the main road and staged a protest at main Bijbehara for over one hour, which amounted to violations of Section 144 CrPC imposed in Anantnag-Rajouri Constituency on order of District Magistrate,” the complaint read.