PM Modi or Ajay Rai: In whose favour is the Bhumihar Brahmin vote headed in Varanasi?

VARANASI: Sejal Sharma was a Class XII student, while brother Shivam was in Class VII, when their advocate father Brahmaprakash Sharma was killed in the twin blasts at the Varanasi District Court premises on November 23, 2007.

More than 16 years later, Sejal, now a resident of Mumbai is back in his native village Chhitauni in Varanasi district, where she campaigned silently for the two-time BJP MP from her constituency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of the June 1 voting.

She's not alone, but is joined by her advocate uncle (her father's cousin) Rajpati Singh Chaudhary, who too is campaigning against their own caste Bhumihar Brahmin candidate of INDI alliance Ajay Rai.

"For us, it's nation and not caste, which comes first. It was we who lost our father to the terrorist attack, so we know the pain inflicted by terrorism in the country. Had Modiji been the PM and Yogiji (Yogi Adityanath) been the UP CM at that time (2003), maybe none of the nine lives, including our father would have been lost on November 23, 2007," a tearful-eyed Sejal told The New Indian Express.

"I came to my village for my civil engineer brother's marriage, but have extended my stay here just to ensure that Modiji wins by a bigger margin than 2019. I along with my old college friends and close relatives are running a silent campaign for supporting Modiji. We've social media groups on which we're sharing reels and memes to support the PM. Our WhatsApp groups are linked to other like-minded groups and reach out to hundreds across Varanasi LS constituency," Sejal said.

Ensuring that he doesn't invite the wrath of friends from his own caste, who are campaigning for the same caste candidate and UP Congress chief Ajay Rai, Sejal's advocate uncle Rajpati Singh Chaudhary too is silently ensuring that hardcore BJP supporters in the caste as well as others come out of their houses and vote for the lotus symbol despite the soaring 47-48 degrees Celsius temperatures.