Shashi Tharoor 'shocked' after 'aide' arrested at Delhi airport for smuggling 500 grams gold

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's aide was detained at the Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle gold. Shiv Kumar Prasad, an aide of Tharoor, was caught at the IGI Airport with 500 gram gold worth Rs 35 lakh.

The passenger had arrived at the Airport from Bangkok by flight TG-323 on Wednesday.

According to reports, the passenger, identified as Shiv Kumar Prasad, was carrying an Aerodrome Entry permit ID mentioning him as Personal Assistant (PA).

“The circumstances of acquisition of Aerodrome Entry Permit, as a part of the protocol team for a Member of Parliament, are being looked into,” Varun Koundinya, Joint Commissioner of Customs (IGI airport), has been quoted as saying by a report.

"I do not condone any alleged wrongdoing and fully support the authorities in their efforts to take any necessary action as may be required to investigate the matter," Tharoor reacted to the arrest.

Tharoor posted a message on platform X expressing shock over the arrest of a former member of his staff.