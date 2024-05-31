Delhi-San Francisco AI flight delayed by 20 hours, passengers stranded in sweltering heat

Passengers were put to a lot of hardship after an Air India flight bound for San Francisco from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi was delayed by over 20 hours.

Flight AI 183, originally scheduled to take off at 3:20 on Thursday, will depart at 11 am today.

The delay was attributed to "operational issues."

The soaring mercury level in the national capital added to the woes of the stranded passengers.

Some people reportedly fainted inside the aircraft due to the lack of air conditioning.