Delhi-San Francisco AI flight delayed by 20 hours, passengers stranded in sweltering heat

Passengers were put to a lot of hardship after an Air India flight bound for San Francisco from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi was delayed by over 20 hours.
Flight AI 183, originally scheduled to take off at 3:20 on Thursday, will depart at 11 am today.
The delay was attributed to "operational issues."
The soaring mercury level in the national capital added to the woes of the stranded passengers.
Some people reportedly fainted inside the aircraft due to the lack of air conditioning.
During the inordinate delay, the passengers were allegedly made to wait without proper air-conditioning, causing several flyers to faint.
Some passengers chose to vent their ire on platform X. One Shweta Punj said that "passengers were made to board the plane without air conditioning, and then deplaned after some people fainted in the flight.This is inhuman!," she said.
Air India responded to Shweta Punj by expressing "regret."
"Please be rest assured that our team is actively working to address the delay and appreciate your ongoing support and understanding. We are also alerting our team to provide necessary assistance to the passengers," Air India said.