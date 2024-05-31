Guru Nanak ideology represents enduring values: Rahul in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: Senior Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that the BJP intends to dismantle and discard the Constitution. Addressing farmers at Khatkar Kalan in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district on the final day of campaigning before Phase 7 of the Lok Sabha elections on June 1, Gandhi described the 2024 Lok Sabha election as a clash of ideologies.

Gandhi asserted that the Constitution, representing Guru Nanak’s ideology in modern India, embodies enduring values. He criticised the RSS and BJP for their attempts to amend Constitution.

Gandhi stated, “We will waive farm loans and provide a legal guarantee for minimum support prices. For the first time in independent India, we see an assault on the Constitution. Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and BJP leaders have explicitly stated their intention to discard the Constitution drafted by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.” Clutching a copy of the Constitution, Rahul emphasised its significance beyond being a mere document, asserting that it embodies the wisdom of Guru Nanak.