Mallikarjun Kharge backs Rahul Gandhi as PM face, predicts 128 seats for Congress

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has backed Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister face of the party-led INDIA bloc wins the general election.

In an interview with a news channel, Kharge said Rahul Gandhi is the 'face that is known to the country'. He led two 'Bharat Jodo Yatras' before the elections and campaigned during, often sharing stage with alliance partners.

"Rahul Gandhi is my choice to be Prime Minister. He represents the youth, and length and breadth of the country," Kharge said.

The Congress chief also said that the party would win 128 seats in the LS polls. “From the reports that we have received, we are sure that we will stop the BJP from returning to power. We believe that the Congress has already crossed the 100-seat mark and are hoping to win 128 seats,” Kharge told NDTV.

He also asserted that the INDIA bloc had performed very well together.

"We also tried to help each other during the polls, which resulted in our votes getting transferred to each other," he said.