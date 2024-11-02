BJP leader Raju claims no notification was issued by Punjab govt, declares Chandigarh as capital

CHANDIGARH: Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former IAS officer Dr Jagmohan Singh Raju claimed that "Punjab has no proof with it that it has any claim on the Union Territory of Chandigarh."

He said that no notification has been issued by the Punjab Government declaring Chandigarh as the capital of Punjab and that no official record is available that corroborates the same.

This legal position has been affirmed by the Punjab Government in response to his RTI application.

Dr Jagmohan Singh Raju said, "The legal reason for this is that Chandigarh has not been a part of Punjab state since November 1, 1966."

Raju said that the root cause of the problem lies in the discriminatory legislation enacted by the Congress Government in 1966.

As an example, he said that in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization enacted by the Congress Government in 2014, it was categorically provided that Hyderabad shall be the common capital for the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for ten years and thereafter there shall be a new capital for the State of Andhra Pradesh.