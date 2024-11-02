The real '12th Fail' Manoj Kumar Sharma IPS leaves students spellbound in Raipur

RAIPUR: There were students who might have not heard about the struggle and mental toughness that led Manoj Sharma who failed in the Class 12th examination to make his mark as an IPS officer.

But many in Raipur were much excited to find the IPS officer of 2005-batch among them when he recently made a surprise visit to prominent libraries and smart reading rooms here.

Sharma, often singled out with a tag 12th Fail, is cited as a real-life hero who believed that those not putting up a resolute brave fight to counter the challenges in life may end up as losers.

He turned his failure as a stepping stroke towards success, went on with sheer grit and determination to do remarkably well in the UPSC civil services exams, one of the toughest competitive tests in the country and became an IPS officer. The success brought him acclaimed recognition and interestingly a movie 12th Fail was made on the IPS officer by a noted film director and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Students in Raipur felt inspired by the success profile of Sharma,who began his career joining Mumbai police as additional commissioner. He is presently an IG in the Central Industrial Security Force on deputation and was in Chhattisgarh during his official trip.

Raipur collector Gaurav Singh, who is seen as a motivational speaker, seized hold of the occasion of Sharma's trip to get him to interact with the students in renowned libraries here—Nalanda parisar, Kala Kendra, Takshashila smart reading rooms, where hundreds of aspirants are routinely seen preparing for various competitive examinations.

The IPS officer couldn't conceal his delight at finding outstanding libraries where so many students spend time and work hard together.

In response to a query from students about the increasing difficulty of competing in tough examinations, Sharma responded by suggesting that students can intelligently reorient themselves to develop their own pragmatic paths to success. “We didn’t have access to the excellent libraries and other facilities available today for students to prepare for their futures and careers,” he remarked, according to those who met with him.