Villagers of Assam, Meghalaya unite against illegal sand mining

“Illegal sand mining is causing river erosion and threatening aquatic life. And not just that, it has also damaged roads,” said Dhiraj Hazowary, a local ABSU leader. He criticised the forest department for allegedly ignoring the issue. “We expected the forest department to stop the illegal activities, but it is taking no actions,” he added.

GSU leader Folding R Marak attributed river erosion to sand mining, claiming that some villages now experience water shortages even during the rainy season. “We all know how the government was forced to stop mining activities at River Boko in the face of protests by people,” Marak stated, calling on all tribal communities to unite against the illegal activities.

The rally saw participation from leaders of the Garo Students’ Union of Assam State Zone, Garo Gaonburha Association, and Garo Women’s Council. The protesters stressed that if their demands are not met, they will intensify their protests. They also plan to meet Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other relevant ministers to urge immediate action.

The villagers claim that the illegal mining operations have impacted several areas, including Nokmakundi, Kasumari, Wanglapara, Kalikapara, Damra, Damra Patpara, Tengasot, and Bakrakhuti in Assam, as well as Nogolpara, Kentra, Nameram, and Ansalipara in Meghalaya.