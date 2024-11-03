Villagers of Assam, Meghalaya unite against illegal sand mining

GUWAHATI: On Saturday, villagers from Assam and Meghalaya came together to protest against illegal sand mining. The affected villages are located along the border areas of Meghalaya’s North Garo Hills and Assam’s Goalpara districts.
A rally was organised to express the villagers’ anger and concern over sand mining activities that, according to them, threaten both their livelihood and the aquatic ecosystem.
Various organisations, including the Garo Students’ Union (GSU) and the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU), participated in the rally. The groups alleged a possible nexus between forest department officials and sand miners as well as transporters.
“Illegal sand mining is causing river erosion and threatening aquatic life. And not just that, it has also damaged roads,” said Dhiraj Hazowary, a local ABSU leader. He criticised the forest department for allegedly ignoring the issue. “We expected the forest department to stop the illegal activities, but it is taking no actions,” he added.
GSU leader Folding R Marak attributed river erosion to sand mining, claiming that some villages now experience water shortages even during the rainy season. “We all know how the government was forced to stop mining activities at River Boko in the face of protests by people,” Marak stated, calling on all tribal communities to unite against the illegal activities.
The rally saw participation from leaders of the Garo Students’ Union of Assam State Zone, Garo Gaonburha Association, and Garo Women’s Council. The protesters stressed that if their demands are not met, they will intensify their protests. They also plan to meet Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other relevant ministers to urge immediate action.
The villagers claim that the illegal mining operations have impacted several areas, including Nokmakundi, Kasumari, Wanglapara, Kalikapara, Damra, Damra Patpara, Tengasot, and Bakrakhuti in Assam, as well as Nogolpara, Kentra, Nameram, and Ansalipara in Meghalaya.