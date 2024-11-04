37 dead, 16 injured as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Almora

DEHRADUN: A horrific bus accident near Koopi village in Sult tehsil's Marchula area has claimed the lives of 37 people, leaving 15 others critically injured. The private bus, traveling from Likhwal to Ramnagar, was severely overcrowded with 55 passengers, far exceeding its intended capacity, a senior official said.

Uttarakhand's Kumaon Division Commissioner, Deepak Rawat, confirmed that the death toll in the bus accident has risen to 37.

Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) told The New Indian Express, "We received information about the accident at 8:45 am on Monday. Immediately, four SDRF teams were dispatched to the site. Our personnel rescued the deceased and injured by breaking the glass windows and cutting through iron sheets of the ill-fated bus."

Almora District Disaster Management Officer Vineet Pal told this daily, "Upon receiving news of the bus accident, rescue agencies sprang into action, swiftly alerting key teams. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, revenue department, and sub-divisional officer are currently at the scene, working together to provide aid and support to those affected."

Deputy SP Pauri, Anuj Kumar stated, "Rescue operations are ongoing at the accident site, and the injured have been referred to Ramnagar Hospital for further treatment."