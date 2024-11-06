Controversy erupts over kirpan restrictions for Sikh employees at airports

CHANDIGARH: A recent directive from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), under the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation, has ignited controversy by imposing restrictions on Sikh employees wearing kirpans while on duty at airports across India.

The order, citing "security concerns," allows Sikh passengers to carry kirpans with blades under six inches on domestic flights but explicitly prohibits staff from wearing them.

The Amritsar Vikas Manch (AVM) and Fly Amritsar Initiative (FAI) have called on Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu, National Commission for Minorities (NCM) Chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura, and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President Harjinder Singh Dhami to intervene and resolve the matter.

A BCAS order dated 30 October, a copy of which is in possession of this publication, states: "Kirpans carried by Sikh passengers (not permitted for staff of any entity) on domestic routes of fully domestic flights operating from domestic terminals are allowed. However, the blade of kirpans should not exceed 15.24 cm (6 inches), and the total length should not exceed 22.86 cm (9 inches)."

In a letter to Minister Rammohan Naidu, AVM and FAI wrote: "We write to bring to your urgent attention the difficulties Sikh passengers and employees are encountering at Indian airports, including Amritsar, Chandigarh, and Delhi, concerning the wearing of Sikh religious symbols. Our organisations have received numerous reports of Sikh passengers being compelled to remove even minor religious symbols, such as small kirpans worn around the neck, at the security check-in when boarding international flights. Furthermore, a recent directive issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) places additional restrictions on Sikh employees, prohibiting them from carrying kirpans while on duty."

The letter highlighted specific incidents, stating: "At Amritsar Airport, for example, Amritdhari (baptised) Sikh employees are reportedly being barred from entering the terminal with their kirpans, thereby hindering their ability to fulfil their professional responsibilities and causing emotional distress. We respectfully request that this clause be revised to explicitly grant Sikh employees the right to wear kirpans while on duty, without discrimination. This restriction is particularly troubling when viewed in contrast to policies in countries such as the United Kingdom and Canada, where Sikh employees are permitted to wear kirpans in airside areas."