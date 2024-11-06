Controversy erupts over kirpan restrictions for Sikh employees at airports

CHANDIGARH: A recent directive from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), under the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation, has ignited controversy by imposing restrictions on Sikh employees wearing kirpans while on duty at airports across India.
The order, citing "security concerns," allows Sikh passengers to carry kirpans with blades under six inches on domestic flights but explicitly prohibits staff from wearing them.
The Amritsar Vikas Manch (AVM) and Fly Amritsar Initiative (FAI) have called on Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu, National Commission for Minorities (NCM) Chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura, and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President Harjinder Singh Dhami to intervene and resolve the matter.
A BCAS order dated 30 October, a copy of which is in possession of this publication, states: "Kirpans carried by Sikh passengers (not permitted for staff of any entity) on domestic routes of fully domestic flights operating from domestic terminals are allowed. However, the blade of kirpans should not exceed 15.24 cm (6 inches), and the total length should not exceed 22.86 cm (9 inches)."
In a letter to Minister Rammohan Naidu, AVM and FAI wrote: "We write to bring to your urgent attention the difficulties Sikh passengers and employees are encountering at Indian airports, including Amritsar, Chandigarh, and Delhi, concerning the wearing of Sikh religious symbols. Our organisations have received numerous reports of Sikh passengers being compelled to remove even minor religious symbols, such as small kirpans worn around the neck, at the security check-in when boarding international flights. Furthermore, a recent directive issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) places additional restrictions on Sikh employees, prohibiting them from carrying kirpans while on duty."
The letter highlighted specific incidents, stating: "At Amritsar Airport, for example, Amritdhari (baptised) Sikh employees are reportedly being barred from entering the terminal with their kirpans, thereby hindering their ability to fulfil their professional responsibilities and causing emotional distress. We respectfully request that this clause be revised to explicitly grant Sikh employees the right to wear kirpans while on duty, without discrimination. This restriction is particularly troubling when viewed in contrast to policies in countries such as the United Kingdom and Canada, where Sikh employees are permitted to wear kirpans in airside areas."
The organisations also noted the repetition of past policies: "It is also troubling that a similar restriction was briefly imposed in India two years ago, only to be rescinded following media attention and advocacy by Sikh leaders. Unfortunately, the restrictive language has reappeared, once again disregarding the religious rights of Sikh employees. Additionally, we have received numerous reports from Sikh passengers travelling internationally that CISF personnel at airports are compelling them to remove even small (1-inch length) harmless kirpans worn around the neck. This minor kirpan, along with other symbolic items like a khanda or kanga, is worn by some Sikh passengers around the neck to fulfil religious obligations on international flights. Even some non-baptised Sikh passengers who wear these items (round khanda, etc.) as ornamental necklaces, similar to religious symbols worn by followers of other faiths, are now being told to discard them, causing distress and violating their religious sentiments."
AVM and FAI emphasised the urgency of the matter: "Your guidance and intervention would be instrumental in addressing these concerns and ensuring that Sikh passengers and employees are allowed to practice their faith without undue restrictions, while still upholding necessary security protocols. By revising the existing policies to explicitly permit Sikh employees to wear kirpans and ensuring consistent handling of Sikh passengers’ religious symbols, we can uphold India’s commitment to inclusivity and respect for religious diversity. Your prompt intervention in this matter will be deeply appreciated by Sikhs worldwide."
Sameep Singh Gumtala, Global Convener of the Fly Amritsar Initiative, commented: "The right to practice one's faith should not be limited by employment; this directive places an undue burden on Sikh employees."
SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami also weighed in, expressing strong objections: "As per the recent order issued by the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation, prohibiting the wearing of kirpans for Sikh employees performing duty at airports is excessive and in violation of Article 25 of the Constitution of India."
Dhami noted that a letter has been sent to Minister Naidu, requesting the immediate withdrawal and revision of the BCAS directive. "This discrimination within our own country is a major attack on the religious freedom of Sikh citizens," he added.